Sinkhole Cleanup Efforts Continue In Studio City Following Massive Pacific Storm

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Cleanup efforts continued in and around Southern California following a huge Pacific storm that pummeled the area, causing a large sinkhole in Studio City.

Engineers on Sunday said they believe an erosion on a sewage pipe caused that sinkhole, which swallowed two cars around 8 p.m. Friday.

The sinkhole developed on the corner of Woodbridge Avenue and Laurel Canyon Boulevard, causing two vehicles to fall in.

The first driver that fell in had the raw sewage flood into her vehicle. She managed to get out of her vehicle, climb atop, and was rescued by firefighters. The second driver was able to exit their vehicle before it teetered over into the sinkhole, images that were caught on live TV by Sky2.

Both drivers are OK.

“A hole developed down there over the months, weeks, maybe years and the soil kept eroding into this hole and then it got bigger and bigger and then on Friday night, we had a very large storm and the pressurized the sewer kind of developed a large hole, and then all the soil fell into the sewer,” Gary Moore, a Los Angeles City engineer.

Another area causing issues for drivers was Sun Valley, where cleanup efforts continued on Interstate 5. Two northbound lanes remained closed on Sunday.

