Second-Alarm Fire Reported At Baldwin Park Regency Inn

BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA.com)— A second-alarm fire was reported at a Regency Inn in BaldwinPark Sunday evening.
Scores of firefighters were on scene.
Firefighters are going room-to-room looking for guests.
When Sky9 arrived on scene lots of black smoke came pouring out of the hotel.
There were initial reports of people being trapped on the hotel’s fourth floor.
Officials said at least six people were treated for smoke inhalation. The six people appear to be treated on the scene. No one has reportedly been transferred.
There were no other reports of any other injuries.
Sky9’s Desmond Shaw said the fire was reportedly contained to one room on the third floor.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.