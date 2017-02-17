Motorist Killed In Victorville When He’s Overcome By Raging Flash Flood

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) — A male motorist was killed in Victorville Friday evening when his car was quickly overtaken by a flash flood.
A witness said the man tried to cross a road when water seemed to come from nowhere and pulled him into a wash.
Three cars in all were dragged into the flood waters.
KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz said rescuers were able to get to the other drivers.
The driver of the silver Mercedes, however, drowned at the scene.
A man in a black car was able to get out of his vehicle and sit on the roof until help arrived.
The water was at least six-feet high, authorities said.