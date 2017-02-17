Man Shot By Officers In Gardena

February 17, 2017 5:18 AM
Filed Under: Gardena, Officer Involved Shooting

GARDENA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Friday are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gardena that left one man wounded while another man was taken into custody unhurt.

Gardena police officers shot and wounded a man at approximately 10:27 p.m. Thursday in the 14100 block of Van Buren Court, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The man struck by officer gunfire was taken to the hospital and his condition was not immediately reported. A second man, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody.

Authorities have not said what prompted officers to shoot at the suspects or what the suspects were wanted for.

LASD detectives were assisting the Gardena Police Department with the investigation.

