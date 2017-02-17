Long Beach SWAT Officers Shot At In Cerritos

February 17, 2017 7:12 AM
Filed Under: Cerritos, Long Beach Police, Officer Involved Shooting

CERRITOS (CBSLA.com) — Long Beach police says its SWAT team was shot at by a suspect Friday as they served a search warrant in Cerritos.

Shots fired were reported at about 4:50 a.m. from a home in the 18400 block of Alexander Avenue in Cerritos, and Long Beach police confirmed it was an officer-involved shooting involving its SWAT officers.

There were no reports of injuries.

California Highway Patrol shut down the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway offramp to Carmenita Road at the request of Long Beach police for the duration of the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia