Long Beach SWAT Officers Shot At In Cerritos

CERRITOS (CBSLA.com) — Long Beach police says its SWAT team was shot at by a suspect Friday as they served a search warrant in Cerritos.
Shots fired were reported at about 4:50 a.m. from a home in the 18400 block of Alexander Avenue in Cerritos, and Long Beach police confirmed it was an officer-involved shooting involving its SWAT officers.
There were no reports of injuries.
California Highway Patrol shut down the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway offramp to Carmenita Road at the request of Long Beach police for the duration of the investigation.