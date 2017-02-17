Legendary Wrestler George ‘The Animal’ Steele Dies At 79

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Professional wrestler William James Myers, who went by the ring name George “The Animal’ Steele, has passed away at the age of 79, the WWE reported Friday.
Myers’ cause of death was not immediately confirmed.
According to a news release, Myers was a high school teacher and wrestling coach in Detroit before he transitioned into a career in professional wrestling in the 1960s.
“For nearly 20 years, Steele was a reviled villain, managed by the likes of fellow WWE Hall of Famers The Grand Wizard, “Classy” Freddie Blassie, Capt. Lou Albano and Mr. Fuji,” the WWE said in a post on its website.
Steele was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.