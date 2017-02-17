1 Person Dead After Downed Power Line Hits Vehicle In Sherman Oaks

February 17, 2017 5:25 PM
Filed Under: Death, Power Lines, Rain Storm, Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com)  —  Authorities said one person was killed when a downed power line struck their vehicle in Sherman Oaks.

The deadly accident happened at 5300 N. Sepulveda Boulevard.

The victim was described as a 55-year-old male.

The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition. He was declared dead at the hospital.

The LAFD said in a four-hour time-period (between noon and 4 p.m.) they responded to nearly 150 downed power line calls.

Authorities want to remind the public to steer clear of any downed wires. They added, “Never go near or touch anything or anyone that has come in contact with an electrical wire.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia