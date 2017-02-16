‘Young And Restless’ Works With American Heart Association For Important Message To Women

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — In fictional Genoa City, Jill has just found out her husband has “borrowed” her life savings — millions of dollars.

The panic sets in and she doubles over — sure she has acid reflux. She’s convinced to go to the ER. She doesn’t want to go, she just wants some meds for her stomach.

Only Jill (played by Emmy-winner Jess Walton) has a near-fatal heart attack. The story of Jill’s heart disease started on Thursday’s episode.

The popular “The Young and Restless” is working with the American Heart Association on a new storyline to highlight the importance of heart health for women. Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the U.S.

“’The character of Jill felt like the perfect choice to show how a woman’s life can dramatically change as a result of heart disease,” said “Y&R” Executive Producer Mal Young. “Along with providing us with some very emotional and dramatic episodes, the subject also gives us the opportunity to educate and highlight a very pertinent issue using characters our viewers know well. As well as seeing how it affects Jill as she comes to terms with her condition, the story will also illustrate how it impacts her family and those closest to her.”

“More than 325,000 women in the U.S. will have a heart attack this year. They are mothers, daughters, sisters and best friends; and this February, one of them is a beloved character from the country’s most watched daytime soap opera, ‘The Young and the Restless’” said Meighan Girgus, Chief Marketing and Programs Officer of the American Heart Association.

Following the episode, the show ran a “CBS Cares” Public Service Announcement featuring Walton, encouraging viewers to visit American Heart Association’s heart.org to learn how to manage risks and recognize the warning signs of a heart attack.

The entire episode is available at CBS.com. To watch a clip of Thursday’s show, click here.