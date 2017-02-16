Stolen Corvette Suspect Crashes Vehicle And Dies In Lake Forest

February 16, 2017 11:08 PM
Crash, fatal accident, Stolen Corvette

LAKE FOREST  (CBSLA.com)  —   The driver of a stolen Corvette was killed and the passenger in another vehicle was injured Thursday evening.

Stu Mundel reporting in Sky 9, said the deceased was driving at excessive speeds.

The car crashed at Cherry and Trabuco, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff’s were allegedly chasing the car earlier in the evening.  Deputies said they lost sight of the car but picked up the pursuit about 10 minutes later.

They then said they got a call about the accident at Cherry and Trabuco and realized it was the same vehicle they had been chasing.

A blanket thrown over the victim was clearly visible from Sky 9.

 

 

 

 

