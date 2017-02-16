Several Of Nation’s Most-Used Structurally Deficient Bridges Are In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Southern California dominates a newly released list of the country’s structurally deficient bridges.
Nine of the ten most-traveled structurally deficient bridges in the country are in Southern California, according to the report from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association. Six of those are along the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles. One of them is along the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles.
A bridge is considered to be structurally deficient if one of the key bridge elements, such as the deck, superstructure or substructure is considered to be in “poor,” or worse, condition.
Orange County is home to two of the country’s 10 most-traveled structurally deficient bridges — one of them is along State Route 55 at Santiago Creek and the other is on State Route 22 at Harbor Boulevard.
California has the 14th-most structurally deficient bridges of any state in the country. About 5.5. percent of the state’s 25,431 bridges are considered deficient. Still, California reduced the number of structurally deficient bridges by 30.9 percent in the last year, according to the report.
California has identified 4,088 bridges that are in need of repair at an estimated cost of $13 billion.
