Pepper Spray Prompts Evacuation Of Garden Grove Hotel

February 16, 2017 7:23 AM
GARDEN GROVE (AP) — Orange County authorities are investigating why somebody sprayed pepper spray at a Garden Grove hotel, prompting the evacuation of an entire floor.

City Fire Captain Thanh Nguyen says the odor was so overwhelming that the first crews on the scene late Monday upgraded the call to a hazmat response.

Agencies from multiple nearby agencies responded and evacuated the third floor of Candlewood Suites on Garden Grove Boulevard.

Nguyen says no one was treated or taken to a hospital and everyone who evacuated was either relocated to another floor or another hotel.

The Orange County Register reports authorities determined that pepper spray was sprayed in a guest room, but they’re not sure why.

