Many Restaurants Close In Solidarity With ‘Day Without Immigrants’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Many restaurants were closed in Los Angeles and around the country Thursday in response to the social media movement, “Day Without Immigrants.”

The pro-immigrant movement was designed to show average Americans what life would be like for a day without immigrants.

KCAL9’s Kara Finnstrom was out and about to see how the movement fared.

Listeners called into KTNQ AM Thursday morning — many supportive and some critical.

Immigrants were encouraged to stay home — not go to work or school and to not buy anything.

In Raleigh, North Carolina, protesters held signs and changed.

Restaurants around the country took part in the protest and remained closed.

Closer to home, the popular Guelaguetza Restaurant on Olympic Boulevard also stayed closed.

The owners tweeted that their parents were immigrants, and hard-working. They also said immigrants are important for the country’s growth.

LA Unified had a message for parents, sent via voicemail. They said they wanted students to speak up and speak out but to also attend class today.

Many who were not comfortable taking off from work today, told KTNQ that they would most definitely show their support on the day known for worker’s rights, May 1.

There was no exact number for the businesses who closed today.