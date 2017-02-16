Extensive Marijuana Grow House Found In Temple City Home

February 16, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: Grow House, Marijuana, Temple City

TEMPLE CITY (CBSLA.com) — A large marijuana grow house was discovered Thursday at a home in a quiet Temple City neighborhood.

A search warrant was served on the home, in the 5400 block of McCulloch Avenue, by members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Bureau. Detectives searching the home found 400 plants in various stages of growth and about 15 pounds of harvested marijuana, authorities said.

(credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

(credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

The home had a complex ventilation system, watering system and lighting stolen from Southern California Edison with an electrical bypass, sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities did not say how much the recovered marijuana was worth.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia