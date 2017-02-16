Extensive Marijuana Grow House Found In Temple City Home

TEMPLE CITY (CBSLA.com) — A large marijuana grow house was discovered Thursday at a home in a quiet Temple City neighborhood.
A search warrant was served on the home, in the 5400 block of McCulloch Avenue, by members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Bureau. Detectives searching the home found 400 plants in various stages of growth and about 15 pounds of harvested marijuana, authorities said.
The home had a complex ventilation system, watering system and lighting stolen from Southern California Edison with an electrical bypass, sheriff’s officials said.
Authorities did not say how much the recovered marijuana was worth.