Thousands To Take Citizenship Oath In Los Angeles Ceremony

February 15, 2017 8:46 AM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 6,700 people will take the oath of U.S. citizenship during a naturalization ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Federal officials say those who will become citizens Wednesday hail from 140 countries.

The top five nations represented are Mexico, Philippines, China, El Salvador and Guatemala.

The candidates, some of whom are members of the U.S. Armed Forces, are all lawful permanent residents who have met the requirements for citizenship.

Citizenship and Immigration Services officials say more than 86,000 people became U.S. citizens in the Los Angeles area in 2015.

