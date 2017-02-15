Police Hunt For Killer After Woman’s Body Is Found In Backyard Of Alhambra Condo

ALHAMBRA (CBSLA.com) — The body of a woman was found Wednesday in the backyard of an Alhambra condo, authorities said.
Police are searching for the woman’s killer. They said they had a “person of interest” in mind but he was at-large.
The incident reportedly started as a verbal dispute between a man and a woman.
The victim was 78, according to Stu Mundel reporting from Sky 2. She was reported dead at the scen
Officials said the victim had trauma to her body but would not specify what type of trauma.
The home is located in the 1800 block of Garvey.
Alhambra Police are investigating the homicide with the Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives.
Reporting from the scene, CBS2’s Rachel Kim said police have not ruled out a possible botched robbery and seemed to put some distance in the domestic violence angle.
Authorities were hoping to have a sketch of the person of interest.