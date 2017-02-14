Long Beach Airport To Reopen After Suspicious Package Cleared

February 14, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: Long Beach

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) Officials at Long Beach Airport say the airport will reopen Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into a suspicious package that briefly halted operations.

Operations were on “standby” until further notice, the airport tweeted early Tuesday afternoon. The airport tweeted shortly afterwards that the situation was cleared, and the airport was set to reopen.

Passengers were advised to check with their airlines regarding the status of their flights.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia