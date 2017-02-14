Long Beach Airport To Reopen After Suspicious Package Cleared

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Officials at Long Beach Airport say the airport will reopen Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into a suspicious package that briefly halted operations.
Operations were on “standby” until further notice, the airport tweeted early Tuesday afternoon. The airport tweeted shortly afterwards that the situation was cleared, and the airport was set to reopen.
Passengers were advised to check with their airlines regarding the status of their flights.
