Audit Reveals More Bullying Prevention Tools Needed At LAUSD Schools

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A new report shows that bullying is on the rise at Los Angeles Unified School District schools.
A more than 200-page audit was released after public records were requested by the Los Angeles Times, surveying LAUSD schools, elementary to high school students and parents.
CBS2’s Jasmine Viel reported the audit concluded that 19 percent of all students reported being bullied by a student during the 2016-17 school year. Up to 81 percent of students reported being bullied more than once this year.
The report also revealed more than half of bullying incidents occur on a playground.
According to the findings, most teachers do not received high quality training on bullying prevention each year.
Overall, administrators found that more can be done to prevent bullying within the school system.