Bacterial Meningitis Death Sparks Health Concerns At LAUSD School

SOUTH GATE (CBSLA.com) — A bacterial meningitis death has sparked health concerns at a Los Angeles Unified School District campus in South Gate.
Parents are outraged because they weren’t notified about the teacher’s condition.
CBS2’s Jasmine Viel reported several angry parents plan to hold a protest outside Montara Avenue Elementary School at 7 a.m. Monday to demand more information and action from the school district.
According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, Ramona Gedney, of Huntington Park, died last week.
The 16-year LAUSD employee, who taught third-grade, died from a bacterial meningitis infection, which is spread through direct contact with a persons saliva, usually by coughing or kissing.
The school district issued a written statement that reads in part: “Public Health is working closely with LAUSD and the affected school to ensure the appropriate school contacts and other close contacts of the patient are identified and receive preventive antibiotics, and that information about meningococcal disease is available to the school community.”
An emergency meeting was held Friday night.