SoCal Rescue Teams Called Off After Oroville Emergency Eases

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Plans to send dozens of members of swiftwater rescue teams in
Southern California up to Oroville to assist with the emergency involving its dam and spillway were cancelled early Monday, authorities said.
Roughly 188,000 people remained evacuated from the Oroville area due to concerns over damage to Oroville Dam spillways.
Crews with Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, Orange County Fire Authority and Long Beach Fire Department were all cancelled while on the road to Oroville after the crisis eased slightly, according to L.A. County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Ed Pickett.
Water stopped cresting over the emergency spillway by late Sunday and the emergency spillway’s concrete lip was reportedly holding.
The swiftwater rescue teams are part of an Urban Search and Rescue task force that provides mutual aid when called upon.
