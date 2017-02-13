BREAKING: Trump's National Security Adviser Resigns | Listen To KNX 1070

Rancho Cucamonga Daycare Owner Sexually Assaulted Child, Police Say

February 13, 2017 8:34 PM
Filed Under: Daycare, Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA.com) – A daycare owner in Rancho Cucamonga was arrested Monday on allegations he sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl.

According to Rancho Cucamonga police, 41-year-old Jose Guzman faces charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd acts with a minor under 14, and sexual penetration by a foreign or unknown object.

Guzman’s arrest was the culmination of an investigation that began Feb. 10 after a five-year-old child disclosed to her mother that she had been sexually assaulted by Guzman, police said. Guzman and his wife have run a private daycare out of their home, located at 10185 La Vine St., since 2012, police reported. It is called Guzman/Villarial Family Child Care.

Detectives served a warrant at Guzman’s home Monday. He was taken to the Rancho Cucamonga Police Station for questioning before being arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center on $1 million bail.

Detectives believe there may be more possible victims of Guzman, police said. Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 909-477-2800 or the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME.

