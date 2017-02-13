Joy Villa Album Sales Soar After Grammys ‘Make America Great Again’ Dress

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — The attention-grabbing “Make America Great Again” dress Joy Villa wore at the Grammys appears to have led to a bump in sales for her music.

Villa’s 2014 album, “I Make the Static,” was leading Amazon’s top paid albums chart over albums from Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga.

The use of President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan on the dress she wore Sunday drew a strong reaction from Trump supporters and critics on social media – including some who even called for her death.

Villa explained her decision to wear the dress in an Instagram post, writing “You can either stand for what you believe in or fall for what you don’t.” She added, “agree to disagree.”

Villa has a history of eye-popping outfits to the awards. In 2015, she showed up in a dress made entirely of recycled material.

GALLERY: Grammys Red Carpet

Celebrity fashion designer Andre Soriano, a Filipino immigrant and avid Trump supporter who designed Villa’s dress, called it a “Tribute [to] OUR President Of The United States Of America”.

The Annual 59th Grammy Awards @realDonaldTrump @JoyVilla A Tribute OUR President Of The United States Of America #MAGA #trumptrain #usa #Peace #Love #Glamour #Fashion A photo posted by Andre Soriano (@officialandresoriano) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

Soriano told Billboard the dress was intended to unite music fans around the new president rather than divide.

“I heard that somebody wanted to bomb the White House. And then I saw the Women’s March,” he was quoted as saying. “Joy Villa is all about love with her music. I’m like Joy, We have to make a statement on what is right for our country, of what we believe in, for the constitution.”

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)