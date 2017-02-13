Father, Teenage Daughter Killed In High-Speed Palmdale Crash; Witness Sought

PALMDALE (CBSLA.com) — The driver of a Chevolet Camaro and his teenage daughter were killed when the sports car crashed into a traffic signal pole in Palmdale during an apparent street race, sheriff’s officials said Monday.
The crash happened about 6:20 p.m. Sunday on 25th Street East near Joshua Hills Drive, said Sgt. Oscar Martinez of the Sheriff’s Palmdale Station.
Manuel Paniagua, 54, and Vanessa Paniagua, 17, both of Palmdale, died at the scene, the coroner’s office reported.
“Two cars were speeding, likely racing, when one (driver) lost control and (the car) collided with a traffic signal,” Martinez said. “The vehicle pretty much disintegrated.”
Paniagua’s car was believed to have been traveling as fast as 100 miles per hour, investigators said.
The other motorist, believed to be driving in a black sedan, sped away.
Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call the Palmdale Station at (661) 272-2400 and ask for the traffic investigation office.
