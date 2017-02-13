3 Sought in Possible Sylmar Kidnapping

February 13, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: Kidnapping, Sylmar

SYLMAR (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are searching for three suspects in connection with a possible kidnapping at a Sylmar gas station late Sunday night.

According to Los Angeles police, at about 11 p.m., witnesses at a gas station at Foothill Boulevard and Hubbard Street saw a Hispanic woman with her hands and legs tied-up, screaming for help from an SUV.

Witnesses told police they saw three suspects, two men and a woman, inside the SUV with the victim.

The first suspect was described as a male Hispanic, 5-foot-3, with grey hair, about 150 pounds and deep wrinkles on his face. The second man was described as Hispanic, 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-9 and weighing 210 pounds. The third was described as a female Hispanic, 5-foot-7, with long, dark hair.

The vehicle was described as a four-door, dark-colored SUV with dark tinted windows and damage to the driver’s side mirror. It was last seen going east on the 210 Freeway from Hubbard Street.

Investigators are seeking information on the possible victim’s identity and location. Anyone with information should call LAPD at 818-838-9800.

