San Bernardino Sheriff’s Looking For Mom Who Allegedly Abducted 2 Kids During Supervised Visit

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman traveling with two children.
San Bernardino Sheriff’s say that this morning, around 10:30, Christabel Peralta was at the Children’s and Family Services Office for a supervised visit with her two children.
Officials said Peralta took the children to the restroom and did not return.
Family services staff contacted deputies immediately and they began a search. Deputies learned Peralta was last seen running west bound on 9th Street with the children.
The two children are identified as Abril Millian-Peralta, an 8-year-old girl and Rodrigo Peralta, a 6-year-old boy. She was last seen in a white long-sleeved sweater, pink leggings, white tennis shoes and carrying a blue purse.
The boy was last seen wearing a white or gray sweater, long white shorts, white sandals and carrying a brown backpack.
Peralta does not own a vehicle and is likely using public transportation.
Anyone with information regarding Peralta’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.