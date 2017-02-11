Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – February 13

Love is in the air this week, as Valentine’s Day has finally arrived. The week starts with some fun ways to celebrate the big day, and continues by celebrating history and the arts. A convention of all things sweet, and a special visit from basketball’s most entertaining teams caps a week filled with treats for the body and soul.

Monday, February 13



Attend The Flights & Bites Whiskey Pairing

Playa Provisions

119 Culver Blvd.

Playa Del Rey, CA 90293

(310) 683-5019

www.playaprovisions.com Playa Provisions119 Culver Blvd.Playa Del Rey, CA 90293(310) 683-5019 Current “Top Chef” contestant and alumna Brooke Williamson is hosting a fun Flights & Bites dinner tonight with husband Chef Nick Roberts tonight. Located inside Playa Provisions restaurant, Grain Whiskey Bar sets the perfect stage for hand picked selections of whiskeys paired with small bites like Macallan 12 Year Double Cask with Charred Octopus, and Macallan 15 Year with Manhattan Creme Brulee. Tickets are available online and at the door.

Tuesday, February 14



Celebrate Valentine’s Day!

Multiple Locations Multiple Locations Love is in the air in Los Angeles this Valentine’s Day and there is plenty to do! Celebrate Valentine’s Day by dining out a restaurants around the city that are hosting special dinners. We’ve also rounded Valentine’s Day special dishes you won’t want to miss out on, as well as a myriad of fun Valentine’s Day Activities Across Los Angeles. Looking to sweeten up your evening even more? View our list of Special Desserts in Los Angeles for Valentine’s Day





Cinespia’s “The Notebook” & Valentine’s Day Party

The Los Angeles Theatre

615 South Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90014

www.cinespia.org The Los Angeles Theatre615 South BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90014 Cinespia always throws a great Valentine’s Day bash, and this year is no exception. Step back into the 1940s and enjoy carnival games, dancers, live bands, and DJ sets all before viewing one of the most romantic movies ever made, “The Notebook.” If the love story between Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams unfolding in the city’s most beautiful movie palace doesn’t get you into the Valentine’s Day spirit, nothing will. Be sure to dress to impress in elegant/formal attire (that means jacket and tie is a must for the men).

Wednesday, February 15



Celebrate Black History Month at The Paley Center

Paley Center for Media

465 N. Beverly Dr.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

www.paleycenter.org Paley Center for Media465 N. Beverly Dr.Beverly Hills, CA 90210 The Paley Center for Media is celebrating Black History Month in a variety of ways, including a chance for visitors to watch Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington, and others share personal stories while introducing historic TV moments. Screenings of classic and significant programs honoring and examining the African-American experience will also take place, as will a new special exhibit titled, “The Power of Our Presence – An Exhibition Celebrating the 10 Year Anniversary of the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.” The exhibit features costumes from lead female characters from hit shows like “Scandal,” “Black-ish,” and “Empire,” and archived memorabilia from past luncheons.

Thursday, February 16



See Circus 1903

Pantages Theatre

6233 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(800) 982-2787

www.hollywoodpantages.com Pantages Theatre6233 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(800) 982-2787 Producers from the world’s biggest magic show have teamed up with the award winning puppeteer from War Horse to bring audiences a show that reveals why 1903 is the golden age of circus. The turn of the century spectacular features amazing and death defying circus acts from around the world. From acrobats to high wire acts, contortionists to breathtaking puppetry, this show is family entertainment at its finest. Children five and up are welcome, and the show’s short run ends Sunday.

Friday, February 17



Jessica Lang Dance

The Music Center’s Ahmanson Theatre

135 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 972-0711

www.musiccenter.org The Music Center’s Ahmanson Theatre135 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 972-0711 Groundbreaking choreographer Jessica Lang leads the Jessica Lang Dance company in four moving performances this evening at the Ahmanson Theatre. Along with performances of “Thousand Yard Stare,”” Droplet,” and “i.n.k.,” the event also brings the West Coast premiere of “Tesseracts of Time,” a visually-stunning piece that fuses choreography with architecture. Lang’s signature style of using dance as a medium to tackle emotional topics, as well as blending contemporary dance with ballet, is on full display throughout the four works.

Saturday, February 18



Visit The Los Angeles Cookie Con & Sweets Show

L.A. Convention Center

1201 S Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

www.lacookiecon.com L.A. Convention Center1201 S Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90015 If Valentine’s Day has left your sweet tooth still craving some sugary goodness, you won’t want to miss the West Coast’s largest baking and pastry expo. The LA Cookie Con and Sweets Show is back and bigger than ever, quadrupling its space this year to fit the nearly 50,000 expected guests. Over 275 local shops and national brands will be dishing out free samples, while baking demonstrations, hands-on workshops, and celebrity chef talks take place on five stages. The Con runs through the weekend, with “Cake Master” Duff Goldman kicking things off today.

Sunday, February 19



See The Harlem Globetrotters

STAPLES Center

1111 S Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

www.harlemglobetrotters.com STAPLES Center1111 S Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90015 Big Easy, Flight Time, and a full star-studded roster are stopping by the STAPLES Center during their 2017 World Tour. The Globetrotters consistently entertain families with their one-of-a-kind shows, packed with trick shots, ball handling wizardry, and non-stop comedy. This time around they’re bringing a new 4-point line to the game, located 30 feet from the basket. Stick around after the game as the Globetrotter stars will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans.

Article by Kellie Fell.