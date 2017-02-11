4 Families Displaced By Covina Apartment Fire

February 11, 2017 9:00 AM

COVINA (CBSLA.com) — A two-alarm fire badly damaged a Covina apartment building late Friday night and displaced four families, authorities said.

The fire at the two-story complex was reported at 11:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East Puente Street, according to Los Angeles County Fire Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman. Knock down was achieved by 12:15 a.m.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported, Pittman said. Four families were displaced by the fire and have gone to alternate locations.

About 150 firefighters responded, he said. The cause was under investigation.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

