Search For Dangerous Predator Continues In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Detectives Friday continued to search for a predator who is wanted for attacking multiple elderly women in Long Beach.
The suspect forced his way into the homes of five women within the span of one week.
Four of the women lived within a senior housing complex near Atlantic Avenue and Via Carmelitos.
The fifth victim lived in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
The women’s ages range from 63 to 93 years old.
In most of the robberies, the man knocked on the door, forced his way inside and physically assaulted the victims.
One of the women was sexually assaulted, and another fought off her attacker as he attempted to molest her.
The suspect fled from each home with purses, cell phones and cash.
Detectives are urging additional victims to come forward.
Anyone with information about the assaults should call the Long Beach Police Department at (562) 570-7368.