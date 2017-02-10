Caught On Video: Doctor Asks For Cash For Handicapped Placard Even Before Exam

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A chiropractor seen on video apparently selling letters that allowed passengers to take emotional-support animals on flights for free also takes payments for approving handicapped parking placards, a CBS2 investigation has learned.
Investigative reporter David Goldstein sent an undercover producer to purchase authorization for a handicapped placard from chiropractor Leon Weathersby, who quoted her a price of $250 for a placard valid for six months. A permanent placard would cost $1,500, the chiropractor told Goldstein’s producer.
And without asking her what was wrong, he set the price. Weathersby did ask some questions, but instead of asking what was wrong with the producer, he ran down a list of ailments he said would qualify her for a placard.
When Goldstein caught up with Weathersby, he didn’t have much to say.
But his attorney did release a statement that read: “Dr. Weathersby appreciates your interest but declines your invitation to attend an interview. Dr. Weathersby is a conscientious and dedicated chiropractor who practices chiropractic within the scope defined in Title 16 of the California Code of Regulations and the Chiropractic Initiative Act. His decisions with respect to patient care are always based upon the best interests of the patient.”
Goldstein’s recent investigations have also discovered that doctors who specialize in medical marijuana prescriptions also apparently make big money authorizing patients to take their emotional-support animals on flights.