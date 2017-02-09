Man, 32, Charged With Fatally Stabbing His Wife In Their San Gabriel Valley Home

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said a 32-year-old man was formally charged Thursday with the fatal stabbing of his wife in their San Gabriel Valley home.
The Los Angeles County D.A.’s Office announced Ricky Ramos Jr. has been charged with one count of murder. The felony complaint includes a special allegation that the defendant personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife, during the commission of the crime.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the couple’s residence on the evening of Feb. 6, The home is located in the 16300 block of Doublegrove Street in Valinda.
When authorities arrived on scene, they found victim Socorro Munoz dead, prosecutors said. Ramos, the victim’s husband, was arrested in connection with the killing.
If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a maximum possible sentence of 26 years to life in state prison.