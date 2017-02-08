Most Anticipated L.A. Restaurant Openings Of 2017

2017 is well underway, and as to be expected a number of new restaurants are slated to open up all across Los Angeles this year. Chefs all across town from Santa Monica to Beverly Hills to Downtown to other up-and-coming neighborhoods are excited to share their culinary visions to L.A. foodies.



Kismet

4648 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 409-0404

www.kismetlosangeles.com 4648 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 409-0404 Kismet, a word with Persian and Turkish origins that means fate, opened in Los Feliz in January of 2017 and is an all-day restaurant serving a Mid-East-inspired meets contemporary California menu. Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson, the duo from falafel hot spot Madcapra, source as much as possible from small, responsible growers, Kismet’s food is meant to be eaten family style serving snacks, salads, main dishes, including the Rabbit for Two, sides, drinks and the desserts.





The Mar Vista

12249 Venice Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90066

(310) 751-6773

www.themarvista.com 12249 Venice Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90066(310) 751-6773 From chefs D. Brandon Walker and Jill Davie, The Mar Vista opened on January 5, 2017 and features an open kitchen serving a California-centric farm-to-table menu. On Fridays and Saturdays from 10 pm to 12 am, the restaurant also features live music and a late supper menu.







Sumo Dog

516 S. Western Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90020

www.eatsumodog.com 516 S. Western Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90020 Sumo Dog opened January 19, 2017 in the heart of LA’s historic Koreatown in the iconic Romero’s space after much success of their widely renowned pop-up. The Sumo Dog team, which is comprised of chef/founder Jeffrey Lunak and partner Mark Stone, formerly of “Iron Chef” Masaharu Morimoto’s team, along with designer Thomas Schoos, aims to redefine the American classic hot dog, using Asian-inspired flavors and ingredients to create unique and colorful combinations.







Liaison Restaurant + Lounge

1638 N Las Palmas Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(310) 984-6666

www.liaisonla.com 1638 N Las Palmas Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90028(310) 984-6666 Located in the heart of West Hollywood, Liaison Restaurant + Lounge opened January 20, 2017 and offers a large 10,000 square foot indoor/outdoor contemporary space to dine, enjoy cocktails, or immerse in a complete nightlife experience. Amid a spacious open-air garden as well as an intimate indoor lounge, Liaison has a shared plate menu concept of seasonal California fare and cocktails. Designed by Davis Ink Ltd, Liaison will feature organic elements in its design and two full-service bars serving a curated cocktail menu and wine list, with four-sided onyx displays.







Bone Kettle

67 N. Raymond Ave.

Pasadena, CA 91103

www.bonekettle.com 67 N. Raymond Ave.Pasadena, CA 91103 Bone Kettle, a Southeast Asian kitchen serving bone broth and culturally-inspired creative small plates, opens its doors at the end of January in Pasadena. Erwin Tjahyadi, executive chef and co-owner of Komodo, draws from his inspiration recent travels across Southeast Asia to bring diners this polished yet casual concept restaurant. Through 36 hours of boiling, Bone Kettle’s bone broth is made using traditional cooking techniques and fresh, ethnic ingredients reflective of Asian culture.





SpireWorks

4945 B Eagle Rock Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90041

(323) 895-7888

www.SpireWorks.com 4945 B Eagle Rock BoulevardLos Angeles, CA 90041(323) 895-7888 SpireWorks opens its doors on January 24, 2017 in Eagle Rock where they will be offering each guest a Free SpireWorks® Destination, SpireCake and Beverage from 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 8pm. The restaurant serves what they call “Döner American Style” food, creating a cultural melting pot of flavors where guests can either choose their ‘Destination’ or design their own dish from their vertically spit roasted meat and pairing it with fun, foodie flavors and ingredients from across the globe.







The Venue

3470 Wilshire Blvd. #B1

Los Angeles, CA 90010

(213) 221-1251

www.thevenuela.com 3470 Wilshire Blvd. #B1Los Angeles, CA 90010(213) 221-1251 The Venue, opening in Koreatown on January 26, 2017, will be LA’s first subterranean VIP karaoke experience and dining destination helmed by Executive Chef Kayson Chong with cocktails by Devon Espinosa. Accessible by a private stairwell, The Venue offers a spacious dining room and bar plus 13 private karaoke rooms, where guests can indulge in a VIP experience with shared plates and bar cart service. Make sure to order their alcohol-infused ice cream in a punch bowl form in one of their uniquely designed karaoke rooms.







Farida

6266 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028 6266 Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028 Named after George Abou-Daoud’s grandmother and loosely translating from Arabic to “incomparable”, Farida will draw heavy inspiration from George’s upbringing utilizing centuries-old preparation techniques of Middle Eastern cooking. Farida’s opening on January 26, 2017, marks the seventh restaurant behind Bowery, Delancey, Bowery Bungalow, The Mission Cantina, Twin Sliders and Tamarind Ave. Deli, for the restaurateur and introduce diners to flavorful and unique dishes rooted in Middle Eastern traditions. Farida will feature beautiful visual elements like their collection of posters from the Golden Age of Egyptian Cinema and Middle Eastern and North African geometric shapes and colors adorning the walls.







Birds & Bees

207 S. Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 537-0510

www.BirdsandBeesLA.com 207 S. BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90012(213) 537-0510 Birds & Bees is a new 50s inspired hidden cocktail den located in the basement of a Downtown high-rise office building on Broadway, opening in DTLA on January 28, 2017. Owners Dev Desai and Ankur Desai have brought on Marcos Tello and Nikki Sunseri of Template Consulting, along with Bar Manager Bethany Ham (The Corner Door, Template Consulting) to skillfully create and introduce an original menu of specialty cocktails that playfully salute all that was iconic during “the fabulous 50s.”







Tsubaki

1356 Allison Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

www.tsubakila.com 1356 Allison Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90026 Coming to Echo Park in early February, Tsubaki is a classic izakaya restaurant by Charles Namba and Courtney Kaplan. The restaurant will stay true to its roots in classic Japanese technique and traditional ingredients while taking full advantage of Southern California’s unparalleled local farmers’ markets and specialty products from Japan. Plates are meant to be shared, and are designed to be accompanied by sake, beer, wine, or Kagoshima’s famous sweet potato shochu.







Bar Angeles

4330 W Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90029 4330 W Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90029 Friends & Family Hospitality Group, the team behind Horse Thief BBQ at the Grand Central Market and Café Birdie and Good Housekeeping in Highland Park, will be opening Bar Angeles, on Sunset Blvd. in Silverlake in mid-February. Executive chef/partner Joey Booterbaugh will be serving elevated gastropub fare including hand crafted pizzas, farmer’s market salads, a selection of “snacks and shares” and sandwiches to guests. The space will host long banquettes and communal tables, and feature the existing exterior Elliott Smith mural that will be relocated inside the restaurant.





Delicatessen by Osawa

851 Cordova St.

Pasadena, CA 91101 851 Cordova St.Pasadena, CA 91101 Following the success of Osawa, which focuses on otsumami (Japanese snacks) in Pasadena, Sayuri and Shigefumi Tachibe will be opening Delicatessen by Osawa, a gourmet Japanese marketplace and deli, late February/early March at the South Lake Avenue shopping center.







Tower 12

53 Pier Ave.

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

www.tower12hb.com 53 Pier Ave.Hermosa Beach, CA 90254 Tower 12, a new beach-town casual kitchen and bar located on a second story deck with beautiful ocean views and a wraparound, wooden outdoor balcony, will be coming to the Hermosa Pier in February 2017. The restaurant honors the local South Bay community from its décor, furnishings and artwork that reflect its laid-back surf, music, and beach culture and history, to its California-inspired menu from consulting chef Brendan Collins and executive chef Alex Granados. In addition to the food program, Tower 12 houses two full-service bars specializing in handcrafted cocktails, wine and 30 local brews on tap.





Cosa Buona

2100 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

www.cosabuona.com 2100 Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90026 After much success with Alimento in Silverlake, chef/owner Zach Pollack is bringing Cosa Buona, a casual Italian-American restaurant to Echo Park. Although the opening date is TBD, expect pizza, antipastos, chicken parmesan sandwiches and other special menu items on the corner of Sunset and Alvarado.





Rosaliné

8479 Melrose Ave.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

www.rosalinela.com 8479 Melrose Ave.West Hollywood, CA 90069 Ricardo Zarate, formerly of Picca and Mo-Chica, will be opening Rosaliné in West Hollywood late February/early March. The Peruvian restaurant, communal bar and kitchen, will be taking over the defunct Comme Ca space on Melrose.







Mainland Poke

411 Santa Monica Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

www.mainlandpoke.com 411 Santa Monica Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90401 After much success with locations in West Hollywood, Glendale, and most recently Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles native Ari Kahan opens his fourth Mainland Poke restaurant in Santa Monica late February/early March. Leading the poke trend in L.A., the new locations have integrated a window into the walk-in, to showcase that they are breaking down fish fresh, daily. Not only will guests at the Santa Monica location experience the freshest, sustainable, sushi-grade fish, they’ll also have the option to enjoy their poke bowls with beer & wine.







Rossoblu

1124 San Julian St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

www.rossoblula.com 1124 San Julian St.Los Angeles, CA 90015 Rossoblu by chef Steve Samson of Sotto is scheduled to open early March in DTLA’s Fashion District at City Market South. This will be the first chef-driven restaurant to break ground in the Fashion District. Inspired by Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region where his mother is from, and where he spent his summers growing up, this project is extremely personal. Rossoblu will be hyper-focused on the food of Samson’s family and heritage.







FELIX

1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Venice, CA 90291

www.felixla.com 1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd.Venice, CA 90291 FELIX by chef Evan Funke, formally of Bucato, will delve deep into all regions of Italy and is is slated to open in March on Abbot Kinney in Venice. Funke will be exploring pastas from throughout the country, using the time-honored techniques of pasta fatta a mano. The restaurant will seat 100 people and feature an open kitchen, a wood-fired pizza oven and Tuscan grill.







Gratitude

419 N Canon Dr,

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

www.cafegratitude.com 419 N Canon Dr,Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Gratitude, Café Gratitude’s upscale sister restaurant has opened to much aplomb in Newport Beach and will expand with a second location set to open in Beverly Hills in early 2017. Gratitude Beverly Hills will offer guests an elevated dining experience while sharing the same philosophies and much of the same ingredient-focused menus of Café Gratitude in Venice, Larchmont, Arts District and San Diego. Chef Dreux Ellis will be serving locally sourced ingredients and thoughtfully prepared dishes, inspired by the abundance of seasonal produce available at the farmers’ market along with a full beverage program designed by Jason Eisner.







Pizzana

11712 San Vicente Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90049 11712 San Vicente Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90049 Candace and Charles Nelson, the couple behind Sprinkles Cupcakes, will open Pizzana in Brentwood in early 2017 with partner Chris O’Donnell. Inspired by their shared passion for pizza and fascination with the science behind baking, Pizzana features handcrafted Neo-Neapolitan pies from Naples-born master pizzaiolo Daniele Uditi. The 45-seat restaurant will be decorated with ceramic tile murals crafted by local artist Mark Hagen recalling influential Italian architect Gio Ponti.







The Joint

13718 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

www.thejointeatery.com 13718 Ventura Blvd.Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Opening March 2017, The Boba Truck founder Liwei Liao is opening The Joint, fusing a cafe and seafood marketplace in Sherman Oaks off Woodman Ave. Inspired by Liao’s passion for and comprehensive knowledge of craft beverages and seafood, the 4,000 square foot space dual-concept eatery will have specialty coffee, exotic teas, housemade pastries for breakfast and seafood fare for lunch/dinner/brunch. An adjacent market will feature sustainable seafood from local and international sources, carefully selected by Liao based on his expertise and his relationships with local fishmongers.







Breva, Bar Figueroa, Bar Alta and Veranda at Hotel Figueroa

939 S Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 627-8971

www.hotelfigueroa.com 939 S Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90015(213) 627-8971 The historic Hotel Figueroa in DTLA is currently undergoing a massive renovation from its Moroccan theme to one that is contemporary, traditional, and a little bit Spanish. The hotel is slated to open, along with its food and beverage concepts in April 2017. For all culinary and beverage concepts for the hotel, APICII has partnered with Chef Casey Lane of Tasting Kitchen and craft bartending pioneer Dushan Zaric of Employees Only and Macao Trading Co. Breva, Spanish for “fig”, will be located just inside the lobby behind a transparent wooden glass wall, serving a tapas-style menu drawing from Northern Spain and Southern France. Bar Figueroa will anchor the double-high, soaring lobby serving as the center of the hotel serving guests throughout the day, from freshly baked pastries and espresso drinks in the morning to pinxtos, craft cocktails and an extensive wine list in the evening. Bar Alta, the crown jewel of Hotel Figueroa’s bar program, will feature a 28 seat reservations-and-hotel guests only bartender’s table where imbibers aren’t met with a menu, instead given a unique interaction between nationally recognized mixologists and beverage innovators. Adjacent to the pool will be Veranda, an al fresco, casual dining venue offering coastal Italian-inspired farm-to-table fare with an emphasis on grilled meats and fishes, wood-fired stone oven pizzas, wood baked pastas and vegetables.







Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

510 W. 6th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90014

www.astrodoughnuts.com 510 W. 6th St.Los Angeles, CA 90014 Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, the Washington DC-area fried chicken and donut chain, is planning to open this Spring in DTLA. The small 400 square foot space will have limited indoor and outdoor seating and will serve their signature menu featuring an evolving array of seasonal doughnuts, creative takes on fried chicken, unique side dishes and specialty doughnut sandwiches.







Sweet Chick

448 N Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

www.sweetchick.com 448 N Fairfax Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90036 In Spring 2017, Sweet Chick, the New York City transplant from owner John Seymour along with partner and rapper Nas are bringing a fresh taste to beloved, Brooklyn-born chicken & waffles to Los Angeles. The restaurant promises great food, good vibes, guzzle-worthy cocktails and an occasional live music break out along with a private room.







Mikkeller Bar

330 W. Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA

www.mikkellerbar.com 330 W. Olympic Blvd.Los Angeles, CA The Los Angeles outpost of famed Copenhagen gypsy brewer Mikkeller is slated to open this Spring in an 8,000 square foot former tire shop in the heart of DTLA. The Danes are set to join the downtown scene with 62 taps of world class beer, a menu designed by Executive Chef Enrique Cuevas, formally of Spring and Alinea, along with a connecting full-service coffee shop.







The Mighty

108 W 2nd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012 108 W 2nd St.Los Angeles, CA 90012 LA chefs Quinn & Karen Hatfield of Odys + Penelope and The Sycamore Kitchen, will be opening a new restaurant this Spring in DTLA called The Mighty. Located in the landmark Higgins Building at 2nd and Main, The Mighty will be an all-day urban eatery open for light breakfast, lunch and dinner serving Quinn’s rotisserie chicken, house-made pastas, grilled open faced focaccia “sandwiches” and farmers market salads and Karen’s signature rustic pastries, old fashioned layer cakes, and seasonal pies on the sweet side.





Tengoku Ramen Bar

539 S Western Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90020

www.tengokuramen.com 539 S Western Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90020 Created by the people behind the Kabuki Japanese Restaurants chain, Tengoku Ramen Bar recently opened in Arcadia and is set to open their second location in Koreatown in Spring. Serving classic Ramen bowls, appetizers, salads beer and sake, the restaurant features communal tables and booths for guests.





Unnamed April Bloomfield & Ken Friedman project

6530 W Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028 6530 W Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028 When news broke that acclaimed chef April Bloomfield and partner Ken Friedman were taking over the former Cat & Fiddle location in Hollywood, speculation was that the duo would open a British gastropub like their Michelin-starred Spotted Pig in New York. But, once renovation started, the concept evolved and for now the pair are keeping mum on their plans but is scheduled to open May 2017. One thing sounds certain, the beautiful patio will be restored to its former glory.







Rappahannock Oyster Bar

ROW DTLA

777 S. Alameda St.

Los Angeles, CA 90021 ROW DTLA777 S. Alameda St.Los Angeles, CA 90021 The East Coast-based 4th generation family run Rappahannock Oyster Bar, is making its move in the Spring/Summer of 2017 to the ROW DTLA. Oysters are the focus at the new restaurant, but their program honors California’s local produce, while utilizing the best wine, beer, spirits, meats, and cheese.







Petit Trois

13705 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 13705 Ventura Blvd.Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Star chefs Ludo Lefebvre, Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo will be opening the second location of Petit Trois in Sherman Oaks early Summer of 2017. The design will be similar to their location in Hollywood. But, with the extra space they are taking over Il Tiramisu space in Sherman Oaks, they we will be adding table seating and a possible patio for dining.







Pappy’s

301 W 6th St.

San Pedro, CA 90731 301 W 6th St.San Pedro, CA 90731 Pappy’s, previously the iconic Papadakis Taverna, is scheduled to open Summer 2017 in downtown San Pedro and will embody the seaside soul of the Port town and feature fresh, sustainable and local seafood fare and craft beer directly from the Port. The building’s design exposes original clerestory windows, concrete/brick façade and salvaged nostalgic interior that pays homage to San Pedro, the Papadakis Taverna and the Port of LA. Furthermore, Pappy’s owner is collaborating with the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District, Gabba Gallery and The San Pedro Business Improvement district to create murals that represent the past and the future of San Pedro.





Sloan’s Ice Cream

The Gallery on Third Street Promenade

www.sloansicecream.com The Gallery on Third Street Promenade Sloan’s Ice Cream creates an ice cream utopia for the young and young-at-heart serving unique flavors that are all made with the finest ingredients. The unique concept combining innovative ice cream flavors with eye-catching store elements, including bright pink and neon green walls and signage, as well as seemingly endless amounts of candy, pastries and toys, will mark the second Sloan’s store opening, in June 2017, in the Los Angeles area.







Jean-Georges Vongerichten

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

9850 Wilshire Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 860-6666

www.hilton.com Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills9850 Wilshire Blvd.Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 860-6666 The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills luxury hotel is set to open June 2017 and they have collaborated with Michelin-star rated chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten for their signature restaurant and rooftop poolside dining. Inspired from his travels across the globe, Jean-Georges is involved in every facet of the restaurant, from menu and architectural design, to staff, training and its overall concept. Although the crafting of the menu is underway, guests will enjoy contemporary fine dining and an array of hand-crafted cocktails sourcing ingredients from local and organic California farmers and fishmongers.







SIMONE

449. S Hewitt St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013 449. S Hewitt St.Los Angeles, CA 90013 Opening this Summer in the Arts District in DTLA, SIMONE will be opening with former Manresa chef de cuisine and James Beard Award winner Jessica Largey at the helm. The restaurant will offer seasonal and produce focused menus while guests have spectrum of experiences from the 25-seat bar, 75-seat dining room with an a la carte menu and a six-seat counter in the kitchen for a tasting menu experience directly with the chef.





NoMad Hotel

649 S Olive St.

Los Angeles, CA 90014

www.thenomadhotel.com 649 S Olive St.Los Angeles, CA 90014 After much success with the NoMad Truck bringing chicken burgers along with milk & honey soft serve, Chef Daniel Humm and Will Guidara of Eleven Madison Park and The NoMad in New York City, will be opening a restaurant serving seasonal American fare in the new NoMad Hotel in the Financial District in Fall of 2017.





Tartine Manufactory

ROW DTLA

777 S. Alameda St.

Los Angeles, CA 90021 ROW DTLA777 S. Alameda St.Los Angeles, CA 90021 The much lauded Tartine Bakery from San Francisco will make its mark in Los Angeles in October 2017 at the ROW DTLA featuring a trio of James Beard Award-winning chefs – Tartine’s husband-and-wife team Chad Robertson and Elisabeth Prueitt and noted chef Chris Bianco. Tartine Manufactory will occupy 38,500 square foot over two floors and include a production bakery & flour mill, market & market restaurant, coffee roastery and coffee lab, and a dinner-only restaurant akin to Bianco’s Tratto in Phoenix & Tartine Manufactory in San Francisco.





Tao

Hollywood’s Dream Hotel

6417 Selma Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90028 Hollywood’s Dream Hotel6417 Selma AveLos Angeles, CA 90028 TAO Los Angeles opens this Winter and will be a dynamic two-level space, a custom grand staircase will connect TAO’s ground and lower level seating, complete with four private dining rooms and a large bar. Developed by chef/partner Ralph Scamardella, the menu will feature a diverse selection of Asian-inspired specialties, and exclusive cocktails for TAO LA such as the “California Dreaming”. As in Downtown New York, a 20-foot tall Quan Yin statue stands atop a koi pond; using 3D projection mapping technology, Rockwell Group’s LAB designed subtle animations will bring this signature statue to life.





Beauty & Essex

www.taogroupla.com In the heart of Hollywood on North Cahuenga Boulevard, Beauty & Essex opens this Winter and will occupy a 10,000 square foot space featuring Chef Santos’ signature multi-ethnic dishes including: Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Dumplings, Tuna Poke Wonton Tacos and more. The restaurant will feature a ground floor courtyard with outdoor seating and a patio on the second level. Beauty & Essex’s double-height main dining room will offer natural light from a 20-foot oval skylight while guests can also opt for the 26-seat private dining room.

