CBS Announces 20 All-Star Castaways For Next Season Of ‘Survivor’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — CBS on Wednesday announced the 20 castaways who will compete against each other on “Survivor: Game Changers” when the series returns next month for its 34th season.
The show will kickoff with a special two-hour premiere, Wednesday, March 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m..PT).
Notably, the season premiere marks the 500th episode of the series.
“When we started this adventure, I don’t think anybody would have predicted we’d still be going strong 17 years later!” said host and executive producer Jeff Probst. “I’m as enthusiastic as ever and love the relationship we have with our audience. I think “Survivor” fans are really going to enjoy this season.”
RELATED LINK: Meet The Game Changers
The 20 castaways in the new season have all played the game before — some of them will be playing for the fourth time. Many of the players are fan favorites and game all-stars, notably two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine; Cirie Fields, Jeff Varner, Ciera Easton, Tai Trang; Ozzy Lusth; winner Tony Vlachos and Michaela Bradshaw. Caleb Reynolds, who was medically evacuated from his earlier season, is back for redemption. (Reynolds also has been an ever-shirtless houseguest on “Big Brother.”)
“MANA” Tribe
Michaela Bradshaw
Age: 25
Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas
Previously Played On: Season 33: Millennials vs Gen X – Finished 14th
Aubry Bracco
Age: 30
Hometown: Cambridge, Mass.
Previously Played On: Season 32: Brains vs Brawn vs Beauty – Runner Up
Sandra Diaz-Twine
Age: 41
Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C.
Previously Played On: Season 7: Pearl Islands – Winner
Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains – Winner
Ciera Eastin
Age: 27
Hometown: Salem, Ore.
Previously Played On: Season 31: 2nd Chances – Finished 10th
Season 27: Blood vs. Water – Finished 5th & Jury Member
Malcolm Freberg
Age: 29
Hometown: Hermosa Beach, Calif.
Previously Played On: Season 25: Philippines – Finished 4th & Jury Member
Season 26: Caramoan – Finished 9th & Jury Member
Hali Ford
Age: 26
Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.
Previously Played On: Season 30: White, Blue, No Collar – Finished 11th & Jury Member
Caleb Reynolds
Age: 28
Hometown: Hopkinsville, Ky.
Previously Played On: Season 32: Brain vs. Brawn vs. Beauty – Medically Evacuated
Troyzan Robertson
Age: 54
Hometown: Miami, Fla.
Previously Played On: Season 24: One World – Finished 8th & Jury Member
Jeff Varner
Age: 50
Hometown: High Point, N.C.
Previously Played On: Season 2: Australia – Finished 10th out of 16 & Non Jury
Season 31: 2nd Chances – Finished 17th
Tony Vlachos
Age: 42
Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.
Previously Played On: Season 28: Brawn vs. Brains vs. Beauty – Winner
“NUKU” Tribe
Andrea Boehlke
Age: 27
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Previously Played On: Season 22: Redemption Island – Finished 5th & Jury Member
Season 26: Caramoan – Finished 7th & Jury Member
Brad Culpepper
Age: 47
Hometown: Tampa, Fla.
Previously Played On: Season 27: Blood vs. Water – Finished 15th out of 20
Sierra Dawn-Thomas
Age: 29
Hometown: Roy, Utah
Previously Played On: Season 30: White, Blue, No Collar – Finished 5th & Jury Member
Cirie Fields
Age: 45
Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.
Previously Played On: Season 12: Panama – Finished 4th & Jury member
Season 16: Micronesia – Finished 3rd & Jury member
Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains – Finished 17th
Sarah Lacina
Age: 32
Hometown: Marion, Iowa
Previously Played On: Season 28: Brains vs Brawn vs Beauty – Finished 11th & Jury Member
Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth
Age: 34
Hometown: Venice, Calif.
Previously Played On: Season 13: Cook Islands – Runner-up
Season 16: Micronesia – Finished 9th & Jury Member
Season 23: South Pacific – Finished 4th & Jury Member
Zeke Smith
Age: 28
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Previously Played On: Season 33: Millennials vs Gen X – Finished 9th & Jury Member
James “J.T” Thomas
Age: 31
Hometown: Mobile, Ala.
Previously Played On: Season 18: Tocantins – Winner
Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains – Finished 10th
Tai Trang
Age: 52
Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.
Previously Played On: Season 32: Brain vs. Brawn vs. Beauty – 2nd Runner-up
Debbie Wanner
Age: 51
Hometown: Reading, Pa.
Previously Played On: Season 32: Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty – Finished 9th