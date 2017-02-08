CBS Announces 20 All-Star Castaways For Next Season Of ‘Survivor’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — CBS on Wednesday announced the 20 castaways who will compete against each other on “Survivor: Game Changers” when the series returns next month for its 34th season.

The show will kickoff with a special two-hour premiere, Wednesday, March 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m..PT).

Notably, the season premiere marks the 500th episode of the series.

“When we started this adventure, I don’t think anybody would have predicted we’d still be going strong 17 years later!” said host and executive producer Jeff Probst. “I’m as enthusiastic as ever and love the relationship we have with our audience. I think “Survivor” fans are really going to enjoy this season.”

The 20 castaways in the new season have all played the game before — some of them will be playing for the fourth time. Many of the players are fan favorites and game all-stars, notably two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine; Cirie Fields, Jeff Varner, Ciera Easton, Tai Trang; Ozzy Lusth; winner Tony Vlachos and Michaela Bradshaw. Caleb Reynolds, who was medically evacuated from his earlier season, is back for redemption. (Reynolds also has been an ever-shirtless houseguest on “Big Brother.”)

“MANA” Tribe

Michaela Bradshaw

Age: 25

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Previously Played On: Season 33: Millennials vs Gen X – Finished 14th

Aubry Bracco

Age: 30

Hometown: Cambridge, Mass.

Previously Played On: Season 32: Brains vs Brawn vs Beauty – Runner Up

Sandra Diaz-Twine

Age: 41

Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C.

Previously Played On: Season 7: Pearl Islands – Winner

Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains – Winner

Ciera Eastin

Age: 27

Hometown: Salem, Ore.

Previously Played On: Season 31: 2nd Chances – Finished 10th

Season 27: Blood vs. Water – Finished 5th & Jury Member

Malcolm Freberg

Age: 29

Hometown: Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Previously Played On: Season 25: Philippines – Finished 4th & Jury Member

Season 26: Caramoan – Finished 9th & Jury Member

Hali Ford

Age: 26

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.

Previously Played On: Season 30: White, Blue, No Collar – Finished 11th & Jury Member

Caleb Reynolds

Age: 28

Hometown: Hopkinsville, Ky.

Previously Played On: Season 32: Brain vs. Brawn vs. Beauty – Medically Evacuated

Troyzan Robertson

Age: 54

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Previously Played On: Season 24: One World – Finished 8th & Jury Member

Jeff Varner

Age: 50

Hometown: High Point, N.C.

Previously Played On: Season 2: Australia – Finished 10th out of 16 & Non Jury

Season 31: 2nd Chances – Finished 17th

Tony Vlachos

Age: 42

Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.

Previously Played On: Season 28: Brawn vs. Brains vs. Beauty – Winner

“NUKU” Tribe

Andrea Boehlke

Age: 27

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Previously Played On: Season 22: Redemption Island – Finished 5th & Jury Member

Season 26: Caramoan – Finished 7th & Jury Member

Brad Culpepper

Age: 47

Hometown: Tampa, Fla.

Previously Played On: Season 27: Blood vs. Water – Finished 15th out of 20

Sierra Dawn-Thomas

Age: 29

Hometown: Roy, Utah

Previously Played On: Season 30: White, Blue, No Collar – Finished 5th & Jury Member

Cirie Fields

Age: 45

Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.

Previously Played On: Season 12: Panama – Finished 4th & Jury member

Season 16: Micronesia – Finished 3rd & Jury member

Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains – Finished 17th

Sarah Lacina

Age: 32

Hometown: Marion, Iowa

Previously Played On: Season 28: Brains vs Brawn vs Beauty – Finished 11th & Jury Member

Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth

Age: 34

Hometown: Venice, Calif.

Previously Played On: Season 13: Cook Islands – Runner-up

Season 16: Micronesia – Finished 9th & Jury Member

Season 23: South Pacific – Finished 4th & Jury Member

Zeke Smith

Age: 28

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Previously Played On: Season 33: Millennials vs Gen X – Finished 9th & Jury Member

James “J.T” Thomas

Age: 31

Hometown: Mobile, Ala.

Previously Played On: Season 18: Tocantins – Winner

Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains – Finished 10th

Tai Trang

Age: 52

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.

Previously Played On: Season 32: Brain vs. Brawn vs. Beauty – 2nd Runner-up

Debbie Wanner

Age: 51

Hometown: Reading, Pa.

Previously Played On: Season 32: Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty – Finished 9th