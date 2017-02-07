Rams Ink Former Falcons QB Coach Matt LaFleur As New OC

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Matt LaFleur is the most recent member of the Atlanta Falcons’ coaching staff to leave for another job after the team’s historic collapse in Super Bowl LI.
The ex-Falcons quarterbacks coach is leaving the team to become the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
There were reports over the weekend that the Rams were interested in interviewing LaFleur.
LaFleur was the QB coach for the Washington Redskins from 2010-13, where current Rams head coach Sean McVay was a colleague. He then spent the past two years in Atlanta where he worked with NFL MVP Matt Ryan.
McVay still plans on calling the plays, but his experience working with LaFleur could help get the Rams’ offense back on track, with Jared Goff heading into his second season and Todd Gurley looking to get back to a caliber level.
He is the second coach to leave Dan Quinn’s staff this week after offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan took the head coaching job with the San Francisco 49ers.