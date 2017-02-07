Horse Rescued From OC Creek Bed

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO (CBSLA.com) — A horse had to be freed Tuesday after getting stuck in mud and thick vegetation in a creek bed in San Juan Capistrano, authorities said.
A search-and-rescue team and county Animal Control officials began working around 10:30 a.m. to rescue the animal, which was stuck about 30 feet down an embankment near Rosenbaum and Trabuco Creek road, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz.
The horse, whose name is Honor, was stuck in some mud, but the vegetation in the area was too thick for crews to lift the horse to safety with a helicopter, Kurtsz said. Instead, crews worked on the ground to cut through the brush and lead Honor out of the area.
Honor did not appear to be injured, and was reunited with its owner, who was on the scene with rescue crews.
