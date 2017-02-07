Caught On Video: Man Slashes Tires Of Cars Parked In Valley Glen

February 7, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Tires Slashed, Valley Glen, Vandalism

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday to identify a man who slashed the tires of several cars parked in the Valley Glen area of Van Nuys.

Investigators don’t know why the suspect when on the Monday morning vandalism spree on several blocks in the area of Hatteras Street and Mammoth Avenue, but they have surveillance video that shows a man going from vehicle to vehicle, methodically stabbing tires, Los Angeles police spokesman Officer Mike Lopez said.

More than two dozen vehicles had their tires damaged.

Surveillance video captured the man stabbing tires of vehicles parked in the 5700 blocks of Woodman and Mammoth avenues.

He was described only as a white or Hispanic man who appears to be in his 30s.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia