Caught On Video: Man Slashes Tires Of Cars Parked In Valley Glen

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday to identify a man who slashed the tires of several cars parked in the Valley Glen area of Van Nuys.
Investigators don’t know why the suspect when on the Monday morning vandalism spree on several blocks in the area of Hatteras Street and Mammoth Avenue, but they have surveillance video that shows a man going from vehicle to vehicle, methodically stabbing tires, Los Angeles police spokesman Officer Mike Lopez said.
More than two dozen vehicles had their tires damaged.
Surveillance video captured the man stabbing tires of vehicles parked in the 5700 blocks of Woodman and Mammoth avenues.
He was described only as a white or Hispanic man who appears to be in his 30s.
