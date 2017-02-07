40-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Canyon Country

CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA.com) — Detectives sought the public’s help Tuesday to locate a 40-year-old man who has been reported missing in Canyon Country.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Tomas Sanchez Figueroa was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday at his home located in the 18000 block of Soledad Canyon Road.
Figueroa is a Hispanic man who stands 5-foot-5 tall and weighs 168 pounds. He has brown slicked back hair, a mustache and brown eyes.
Authorities said Figueroa was last seen wearing a black shirt, a white flannel, brown jeans and black boots.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.