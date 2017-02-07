$100K Bid Wins Cheeto That Looks Like Harambe

February 7, 2017 8:18 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Someone bid nearly $100,000 on eBay for a Cheeto that bears a resemblance to slain gorilla Harambe.

The seller said he found the cheese snack in a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Bidding began at $11.99 on Jan. 28. It ended early Tuesday morning with a winning bid of $99,900. The listing showed a picture of the Cheeto side-by-side with a gorilla climbing a tree.

Harambe has become fodder for internet jokes since his death last May. He was shot by handlers at the Cincinnati Zoo after dragging a small boy who had gotten into his enclosure.

Other listings are taking advantage, offering similar Cheetos that vaguely resemble the slain gorilla and screenshots of the original $99,900 eBay listing.

