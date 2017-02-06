Santa Monica School Reopens After Norovirus Breakout

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) — John Adams Middle School in Santa Monica reopened Monday after an apparent breakout of Norovirus hit the campus last week.

The school was closed Friday and the campus was thoroughly scrubbed down with anti-viral cleaners, school principal Steve Richardson said.

The recent norovirus breakout has been addressed “with an abundance of caution and the interest of community safety in mind,” Richardson said in a letter emailed to parents Sunday. He stressed in underlined, upper-cased and boldfaced type that any person experiencing nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or other symptoms “must stay home for 72 additional hours after symptoms go away.”

About 90 of the 190 people who went on a five-day trip to Yosemite National Park that ended Jan. 27 came down with the gastrointestinal illness last week. Norovirus is described as the most-common source of severe gastrointestinal illness in the United States.

Richardson said washing hands with soap is critical to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Our custodians recleaned all of JAMS on Friday, targeting all contact surfaces in classrooms and throughout the school,” Richardson said. Restrooms and locker rooms were especially targeted, he said.

There had been worry last week that the brothers and sisters of stricken kids could have brought the illness to other elementary or high schools in Santa Monica, but a district spokeswoman said that all schools are to be in session Monday.

