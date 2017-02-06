Is Your Vizio TV Secretly Tracking You?

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — New Jersey officials say Irvine-based television manufacturer Vizio and a subsidiary will pay $2.5 million to settle allegations that they surreptitiously tracked consumers’ viewing habits and sold the information to marketing companies and data brokers.
The settlement announced Monday ends parallel investigations conducted by the state and the Federal Trade Commission into the use of data-collecting technology on Vizio’s smart TVs.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, Vizio installed software on 11 million consumer TVs to collect viewing data “without consumers’ knowledge or consent.”
“Vizio deceptively omitted information about its data collection and sharing program,” FTC Acting Chairman Maureen K. Ohlhausen wrote in a statement Monday. “Evidence shows that consumers do not expect televisions to collect and share information about what they watch.”
The FTC will get $1.5 million and the state will receive $1 million. The state will suspend $300,000 in civil penalties included in its settlement amount if the Vizio complies with the agreement.
According to legal documents, Irvine, California-based Vizio and a subsidiary manufactured smart TVs that captured second-by-second information about video displayed on the sets.
The data was sold to marketing companies and data brokers to measure viewing habits, such as the effectiveness of ad campaigns.
People with Vizio smart TVs can get more information on whether their viewing data is being collected by going to the settings menu on their TV and searching for Automated Content Recognition (ACR).
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)