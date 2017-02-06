Born February 15, 1976, Brandon Boyd grew up in Calabasas, California. In 1991 he began singing and writing song lyrics with high school friends in what would become the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling and internationally recognized rock band, Incubus. The band is currently in the studio writing their eighth studio album set to release in this spring with plans to begin to tour this summer.
Though best known as a musician, Brandon is an avid and lifelong visual artist for whom art has played an increasingly prominent role. He is the author of three books combining his artwork, photography and creative writing: White Fluffy Clouds (2003), From the Murks of the Sultry Abyss (2007), and So The Echo (2013).
He has held book signings, art talks and solo and group exhibits domestically in cities such as: Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, San Francisco and Seattle, and internationally in: Cologne, London, Paris, Rome, Zurich and Amsterdam. Last fall he exhibited at the Pop Austin Art Fair, and subsequently at Art Basel Miami (at Art Miami Fair) in December.
