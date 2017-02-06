Billie Eilish

Singer, songwriter and dancer Billie Eilish is best known for her debut smash “Ocean Eyes,” which went viral worldwide after being uploaded onto Soundcloud receiving more than 20 million combined streams and praise from influencers, tastemakers, and critics around the world. At just 14 years old, Billie is on the fast track to becoming one of the world’s most exciting artists from the U.S. This Los Angeles based artist has inked a record deal with Darkroom/Interscope Records and is currently working in the studio on new material. She has played a handful of sold-out shows on the west coast this past summer and plans to release new music very soon and tour the world in 2017.

