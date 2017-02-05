SUPER BOWL COVERAGE: Falcons | Patriots | 10 Super Bowl Ads To Watch | Live Blog | Listen To KNX 1070

Thousands Of Marchers Hit Streets Of Downtown LA To Protest Trump Orders On Oil Pipelines

February 5, 2017 12:59 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of marchers are taking to the streets of downtown Los Angeles to demonstrate against President Donald Trump’s executive order fast-tracking the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines.

Protesters hoisting signs and chanting slogans gathered Sunday near Pershing Square and began marching about a mile for a rally at the Edward Roybal Federal Building.

Police say the gathering is peaceful and no disruptions or arrests have been reported.

Opponents say the proposed $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline threatens the water supply and sacred sites of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

President Trump has said he wants to move forward with Dakota Access and the Keystone XL pipeline, which would connect Canada’s tar sands with Gulf Coast refineries.

Below are some of the sights and sounds from the protest:

