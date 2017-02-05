Thousands Of Marchers Hit Streets Of Downtown LA To Protest Trump Orders On Oil Pipelines

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of marchers are taking to the streets of downtown Los Angeles to demonstrate against President Donald Trump’s executive order fast-tracking the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines.

Protesters hoisting signs and chanting slogans gathered Sunday near Pershing Square and began marching about a mile for a rally at the Edward Roybal Federal Building.

Police say the gathering is peaceful and no disruptions or arrests have been reported.

Opponents say the proposed $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline threatens the water supply and sacred sites of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

President Trump has said he wants to move forward with Dakota Access and the Keystone XL pipeline, which would connect Canada’s tar sands with Gulf Coast refineries.

Below are some of the sights and sounds from the protest:

An estimated 2,000 plus at March and rally against exec order to build #DAPL & #KeystoneXL oil pipelines in #DTLA @knx1070 — Margaret Carrero (@KNXmargaret) February 5, 2017

Music & prayer before March to fed Bldg to stand against Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/GAqImcLOU4 — Margaret Carrero (@KNXmargaret) February 5, 2017

More people showing up for March against exec order to expedite build of #DAPL & #KeystoneXL pipelines. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/eCiF5j8XRa — Margaret Carrero (@KNXmargaret) February 5, 2017

Crowd gathering at Pershing Sq to speak out against #DAPL and Keystone XL pipelines. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/jRdUvoZoPh — Margaret Carrero (@KNXmargaret) February 5, 2017

