Man Found Dead In Los Angeles Subway Likely Hit By Train

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles authorities say a man found dead in the Metro Red Line subway in Hollywood was apparently hit by a train heading downtown.
City fire spokesman Brian Humphrey says firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the Sunset/Vermont station shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday.
The victim was dead at the scene.
There were no injuries on the Union Station-bound train. About 40 passengers were safely removed.
Metro says Red Line trains were briefly delayed between North Hollywood and Union Station.
The death is under investigation.
