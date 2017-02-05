SUPER BOWL COVERAGE: Falcons | Patriots | 10 Super Bowl Ads To Watch | Live Blog | Listen To KNX 1070

Man Found Dead In Los Angeles Subway Likely Hit By Train

February 5, 2017 9:44 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles authorities say a man found dead in the Metro Red Line subway in Hollywood was apparently hit by a train heading downtown.

City fire spokesman Brian Humphrey says firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the Sunset/Vermont station shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was dead at the scene.

There were no injuries on the Union Station-bound train. About 40 passengers were safely removed.

Metro says Red Line trains were briefly delayed between North Hollywood and Union Station.

The death is under investigation.

