Army Paratrooper From Whittier Found Dead In North Carolina Home

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (CBSLA.com) — Authorities in North Carolina Sunday were investigating the death of an Army paratrooper from Southern California.
Specialist Samuel Shaaheed died at a home in Fayetteville, on Thursday. No other details have been released.
The 29-year-old from Whittier was a culinary specialist. He joined the Army in 2012 and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in 2013.
“Specialist Samuel Shaaheed was a Paratrooper who proudly served our Army and our Nation,” said Lt. Col. Jeremy Mushtare, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Deputy Commander.
“As a culinary specialist, he served hundreds of our Paratroopers on a daily basis. We mourn his loss and express sincere gratitude to him and his Family for his dedicated service to the 82nd Airborne Division and 2nd Brigade Combat Team,” Mushtare added.
He is survived by his wife and three children.