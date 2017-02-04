Griffin Filling The Highlight Reel Since Return

February 4, 2017 7:18 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) —  Clippers Forward Blake Griffin seems to have his timing and stamina back after an 18-game absence after having an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee.

There was this amazing through-the legs pass in a win over the Phoenix Suns Wednesday where he scored 29 points.

On Thursday, in a loss to the Warriors.  Griffin scored a season-high 31 points, passing Bob McAdoo for No. 2 on the Clippers’ all-time scoring list. Oh, and there was this earth-shattering dunk as he glided over Kevon Looney.

Griffin and the Clippers are in Boston to take on the surging Celtics for an early Super Bowl Sunday start at 11 a.m. pst.

