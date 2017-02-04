1 Hiker Dead, Several Hurt In Falls In Angeles National Forest

February 4, 2017 2:44 PM
Filed Under: Angeles National Forest, Fall, Hiker

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – One person was killed and several others were injured after suffering falls while hiking in the Angeles National Forest Saturday.

The hikers were injured before 12:30 p.m. at the 7,000-foot mark, near Angeles Crest Highway and Highway 39, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue also responded along with county fire crews.

As of 2:30 p.m., three hikers had been transported to local hospitals for treatment, LACFD said. One hiker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The total number of hikers involved, the extent of their injuries and the circumstances of the incident were not immediately confirmed. No names were released.

