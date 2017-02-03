Man Left In ICU After He’s Beaten By Suspects Who Chased Him After Alleged Road Rage Incident

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a man is left in the ICU of Huntington Memorial Hospital after he was chased and beaten by two or three men following a road rage incident.

Officials say the victim is able to talk but he was badly beaten. At least one of the assailants is believed to have been wielding a baseball bat.

KCAL9’s Tom Wait said the beginning of the frantic incident was caught on surveillance video.

First, you see an SUV pull into a parking lot – another car is seen just behind it.

Seconds later a man is seen walking in the parking lot. Within moments he sees something and bolts out of the shot. Two other men are seen running toward him. What happens next is not captured on camera – turns out the man in the guv was running to a fire house for help.

Before fire fighters could open the door, the victim was severely beaten with a baseball bat. The attackers ran off.

“My worker just heard somebody scream help,” said Albert Bautista.

He works at the school next to the fire house here on Foothill in La Canada Flintridge. Someone was heard calling for help, but they didn’t know where the screams were coming from.

“We came out here to see – the was a bunch of cops, they came and asked us a couple of questions,” Bautista said.

Detectives say the ordeal started at an intersection in Glendale on Verdugo — eight miles from where the beating took place. A witness says a woman came running up to a gas station clerk begging someone to call 911 – that road rage was turning violent.

It appears the driver of the SUV took off and was followed from Glendale to the fire house in La Canada Flintridge. The victim looks as if he knew he was being followed as he makes a dash toward the fire house hoping to find sanctuary.

“You never know when road rage is going to happen,” Bautista said, “It can happen anywhere.”

Family members told Wait off camera they are with the victim at the hospital. It does not appear his injuries are life-threatening.

Police want to remind the public that in an incident involving road rage not to leave your car.