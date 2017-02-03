Crooks Target Tools In White Vans Used By Tradesmen

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Los Angeles police are warning tradesmen and handymen about an outbreak of thefts of white vans by crooks bent on stealing the tools inside.

Between Nov. 1 and Feb. 1 there have been thefts of 27 white vans used by tradesmen in the West San Fernando Valley.

Lt. Paul Weber says detectives aren’t sure if it’s the work of one criminal or a broader trend.

The vans have usually been taken while parked on streets overnight and have usually been found within three days not far away from where they were stolen.

Weber says that indicates the real targets are the tools, which can easily be sold to pawn shops, at swap meets or online.

“It seems there’s a certain type of van that’s common among handymen, and the crooks know it,” Weber said in a statement.

Twenty Ford Econoline, five Chevy Express and two GMC Savanna vans have been stolen so far and all were white.

Detectives offered the following tips for reducing the risk of having a van and its tools stolen:

Lock your van

Equip vans with an alarm

Place power tools inside a locked, security container inside the vehicle

Install a steering-wheel lock to discourage the theft of the van

Etch all power tools and other tools with the owner’s CA driver’s license or ID number

Park vans inside secured structures or yards.

Anyone with information about these thefts can call Detective Brien Pogue at (818) 756-3537.

