Cheesecake Factory Bomb-Thrower Wanted In Pasadena

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — The public’s help is needed Friday to identify a man who threw a homemade explosive device into the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Pasadena.
No one was hurt in the blast, which was reported at 6:08 p.m. Thursday at the restaurant at 2 W. Colorado Blvd.
The restaurant was immediately evacuated and officers located the detonated homemade pyrotechnic device, according to the Pasadena Police Department. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad also responded to the scene and rendered the device safe, police said.
“Pasadena Police detectives are currently handling the investigation and out of an abundance of caution the federal authorities have been notified,” a Pasadena police statement said. The motive is not known.
Witnesses described the suspect as either Hispanic or Middle Eastern, 6 feet tall, with a thin build, a heavy beard, all black clothing and a black beanie.
Anyone with information about the explosion or the suspect can call the Pasadena Police Department at (626) 744-4241.
Kind of hard for people to help identify the guy when there is no photo of the guy. I suppose the vague description of Hispanic or Arabic looking is supposed to be helpful in this but NOT REALLY! I come from a family of dark haired tall men who work outside all the time and though we are white the men in my family could fit that description if they grew beards.
Another coward on the run