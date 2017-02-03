50 Loose Dogs Impounded In Riverside County

NORTH SHORE (CBSLA.com) — Fifty dogs have been impounded in a pair of sweeps in Riverside County’s North Shore, where animal control officials say dogs on the loose have been an ongoing public safety concern.
The early morning operations conducted last month resulted in 37 dogs picked up Jan. 17 and 13 impounded on Jan. 31.
Riverside County Department of Animal Services spokesman John Welsh said 19 citations were handed out to residents for failure to license pets, non-compliance with spay, neuter, and vaccine requirements, and allowing pets to run at large.
The issue of roaming dogs in the area was brought to the forefront on Sept. 8, 2015, when North Shore resident Emilio Rios, 65, was killed and his neighbor, Luisa Rodriguez, was seriously injured after they were attacked by two pit bulls, prompting a similar pair of sweeps in North Shore, an unincorporated community north of the Salton Sea, and Mecca that led to nearly 65 dogs impounded and more than 30 citations issued to locals.
The dogs that remain unclaimed will be available for adoption at a fair running for two weekends starting Feb. 17 at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio.
