2 Pit Bulls That Attacked Man, Killed His Dog In Montecito Heights Killed Before, Neighbor Says

MONTECITO HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) — The elderly man, who was mauled by two pit bulls in Montecito Heights Thursday, may not survive, the victim’s daughter told CBS2’s Randy Paige Friday.

Valentin Herrera was walking his little dog, Dodger, a block from his house at around 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of North Lincoln Park Avenue, when two pit bulls attacked him and killed his pet, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Herrera and his wife, Anita, have been married for 50 years. They have three children and seven grandchildren.

In November, the 76 year-old nearly died from a heart attack. Now, his life is on the line again as he remains in critical condition.

His daughter said he underwent surgery on his brain and his arms and may not survive his injuries.

Herrera and his dog may not be the only victims of the two pit bulls that are now under quarantine.

Stephanie Grezelle said the same two pit bulls mauled to death her dog, Tulula, Sunday night in front of her two young children.

“They watched their dog get mauled in a puddle of blood,” Grizelle recalled. “We rushed her to the hospital. We tried to save her. Later that evening, she stopped breathing. There was too much damage, and she died.”

She said Tulula was a therapy dog, trained to show affection for seniors and children with autism. She didn’t stand a chance.

“They’re dangerous. They need to be put down. I would never say that about any dog. You’ve got to train them. But these dogs have killed before. They’ve killed mine. Now, this man is injured. I thank God that my children didn’t get hurt. They’re starting therapy next week. They’re traumatized,” Grezelle explained.